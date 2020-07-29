How do you prevent “maskne?”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — ”Maskne” is exactly what it sounds like and is the result of the friction of fabric against the skin.

Add in sweat and humidity and you have an ideal environment for breakouts.

Dr. Lesley Hawley with Ozarks Dermatology Specialists says while “maskne” can cause irritation, it’s not a reason to not wear your mask.

Instead, she says to wash your face thoroughly with a gentle face cleanser both before and after wearing a face covering, select a mask made from soft, breathable cotton so you won’t sweat as much underneath it and wash your mask often.

Hawley also recommends purchasing an over-the-counter retinoid cream like Differin to apply once a day every other day.

“That will help prevent not only the irritation but the acne bumps as well,” Dr. Hawley said. “And helps keep in balance the moisture versus dryness factor. Which is kind of what’s happening your moisture levels are out of balance and so you’re skin doesn’t like that, it like a healthy balance between the two.”

Hawley says if you’re prone to breakouts, don’t use heavy ingredients like cocoa butter or coconut oil.

She also suggested skipping oil-based foundation.

“When we see our masks at the end of the day with the make-up on them, you can only imagine then what that’s done in those areas to the skin,” Dr. Hawley said.

Hawley also recommends having several masks so that you can rotate them out daily, and to visit your local dermatologist’s office if all else fails.