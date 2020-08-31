Is COVID-19 impacting college enrollment numbers?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — College students have been back to school for a few weeks now, whether that’s online or seated classes.

KOLR10’s Frances Lin visited Ozarks Technical Community College and Drury University and reports how enrollment numbers are different this year due to COVID-19.

At Ozarks Technical Community College, enrollment numbers are down 5% overall for both online and seated classes.

But the reasoning behind it isn’t only because existing students are deciding not to attend this semester due to COVID-19.

“So if you look at high school students who graduated in 2020, because of the fact that the pandemic hit, right before graduation, and often times disrupted their school schedules, those are months they would typically be spending a lot of time with their counselors, a lot of time with high school staff, looking at college options that didn’t happen this year,” said Matt Simpson, chief research officer at Ozarks Technical Community College.

Simpson tells KOLR10’s Frances Lin, the university actually saw a 46% increase in online enrollment and a 26%drop in seated enrollment.

And this big of a drop within one semester is unheard of.

“We have not seen a drop bigger than the 5% kind of move from seated to online before,” Simpson explained, “where we are this semester in online enrollment is kind of where we expected to be in five to ten years. Rather than continue to happen gradually, kind of students shifting to online classes, we just kind of had a decade’s worth of move all in one semester.”

But the drop didn’t hit as hard as expected.

“For this semester, students putting off the decision to enroll for a while, we have been affected less than what we’re hearing from our peers,” explained Simpson.

As for Drury University, the total enrollment rate is also down, but for international students, it’s looking about the same.

“Drury’s international enrollment is very spread out globally,” Mike Brothers, executive director of university relations at Drury University explained, “they’re really coming from all over the globe. And by virtue of that, we don’t have anything, for example, China, the middle east, are some of the areas where frankly the federal government is making it a little more difficult for students to come here.”

Brothers said total enrollment is down about 3.4%, “and there were a lot of national surveys saying nobody was going to be coming to college this year, people were going to stay home, take a gap year, stay closer to home.”

But as one of the only universities around the country that’s offering fully in-person classes, only that drop is not big at all.

And he says if everyone continues to follow masking and other safety guidelines the university can continue to offer seated classes safely, “we’ve been really pleased to see everybody masking on campus, if you look around, you actually see a lot of people wearing masks outside even” said Brothers.