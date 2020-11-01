How a couple with opposing political views stays together

MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. — In an intense political climate, how do couples with different views stay together?

You may be ready for this election to be over so the arguing dies down, but for the newly engaged April and Matthew, it doesn’t stop there.

April Hendrix and Matthew Hicks were still getting to know each other until mid-February when they went to a birthday party in Branson West.

“So we rode together and as we were walking in I kind of just grabbed her hand and so I guess that’s when we got together,” Matthew said.

The honeymoon phase went as well as you may think, until they found one thing they don’t have in common.

“I said ‘well I’m conservative, I’m Republican,” Matthew said. “And she’s like… ehhh….. I was like but I’m still a nice guy I promise.”

The couple joked about it.

“He wore his Trump hat out and he and his friends spent the entire night trying to get that hat on my head,” April said.

April and Matthew eventually moved in together when the pandemic began.

“We’re not allowed to put anything in the yard because — ” “I’ll burn his Trump sign,” April said.

“Because I would have to continue to buy Trump signs and Trump flags and she would continue to get rid of them,” Matthew said.

So they made a compromise.

“On my side of the truck I have a Trump hat and on her side of the truck it has a Biden hat,” Matthew said. “We agree on pretty much everything except politics because I’m conservative and she’s wrong.”

April and Matthew set ground rules for their political arguments.

“I’m not gonna change her mind and she’s not gonna change mine either,” Matthew said. “We kind of got a rule: If it gets too heated we can call a timeout and revisit it later. We’ve had to do that a couple times. Her mom actually is a counselor. I have called her mom twice. ‘I don’t know how to deal with your daughter. I need advice. She just won’t admit she’s wrong.'”

Their rules extend to social media too.

“I’m not allowed to comment on some of her posts,” Matthew said. “Before I met her family, me and her mom got into a political argument. When I first started realizing it I was like wait that’s her mom.”

April offers advice to other couples that have opposing views.

“A key part of it is just remembering that that’s the person you love,” April said. “That’s the person you care about. And showing that to them no matter what you agree or disagree about.”

A social worker at the Ozarks Counseling Center says loving someone with different views can work as long as you recognize your differences, and learn how to relate to your partner.