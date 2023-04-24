HOUSTON, Mo. — The Houston Police Department is asking the public for help in locating two missing teenage girls.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Cheyenne Dodds and Cassidy Dodds, both 17 years old, were reported missing by their family on April 24. They were last seen near Houston High School.

Cheyenne Dodds is described as being five feet, four inches tall, approximately 114 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Cassidy Dodds is described as five feet, four inches tall, about 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Those with information regarding the girls’ whereabouts are asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 417-967-5999.