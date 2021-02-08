House Leadership issues statement regarding what’s next for State Rep. Tricia Derges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– House Speaker Rob Vescovo, House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, and Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher issued a statement Monday regarding the decision made by the House Republican Caucus to remove state Representative Tricia Derges from the caucus.

“Our leadership team and the members of our caucus strongly believe Representative Derges should resign her seat to focus on her family and her legal issues,” the statement reads.

“The vote taken today in caucus is reflective of the incredibly serious nature of the federal charges filed against her and the fact these issues compromise her ability to serve her constituents effectively. We hope Tricia will make the right decision for herself, her family, and the good people of the 140th district.”

Derges faces legal charges for allegedly making false claims about a supposed stem cell treatment marketed through her clinics.