House fire claims two lives in Hickory County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hickory house fire

Central Hickory Fire Rescue

WEAUBLEAU, Mo. — Two people are found dead after firefighters put out a fully involved house fire on Thursday, January 6.

Central Hickory Fire Rescue arrived on the scene to a house fully engulfed in flames.

A man who was picking up trash around 2 a.m. on January 6, noticed smoke coming from the house and called 9-1-1. Firefighters were able to put the fire out but because of the extensive fire damage to the house, the cause of the fire was ruled indeterminable. Two vehicles were discovered to be inside the garage.

The incident is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sam's Club

Sams Club

The Fun List

Ozarks Live Fun List

Hy-Vee What's Cooking

WhatsCooking

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now