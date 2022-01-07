House fire claims two lives in Hickory County

WEAUBLEAU, Mo. — Two people are found dead after firefighters put out a fully involved house fire on Thursday, January 6.

Central Hickory Fire Rescue arrived on the scene to a house fully engulfed in flames.

A man who was picking up trash around 2 a.m. on January 6, noticed smoke coming from the house and called 9-1-1. Firefighters were able to put the fire out but because of the extensive fire damage to the house, the cause of the fire was ruled indeterminable. Two vehicles were discovered to be inside the garage.

The incident is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall Office.