SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Houlihan’s south Springfield location is closing it’s doors effective immediately.

An employee of the restaurant told OzarksFirst they were notified of the closure today in a staff meeting and were not given any prior notice.

The chain sent the notice pictured to customers, saying, “We’re incredibly grateful to our Team Members and loyal guests, and it’s been a pleasure to serve South Springfield at this location over the last 12 years.”

Houlihan’s north Springfield location at the Doubletree Hotel will remain open.