Homicide investigation for a fatal shooting in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in downtown Springfield.

According to a press release, officers heard gunshots around the area of Patton and Walnut at approximately 12:12 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Police discovered an injured male in a parking lot on the southwest corner of the intersection. The victim was identified as Robert Moffett, 32, of Springfield.

Moffett had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said this is an open investigation.
If anyone has information about this incident, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

