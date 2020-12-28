Homeless shelter residents share their Holiday 2020 experiences

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– While many may have considered it an inconvenience to stay home this holiday season, others in the Ozarks were left without a home to celebrate in.

The Victory Mission men’s shelter housed some of these folks during the Christmas holiday. Some struggle with addiction. Some are transitioning back into society after spending time in incarceration. All of those who spoke to KOLR10’s Melanie Chapman, say their looking for a second chance.

“I wanted to change the way the I was living,” Joshua Fultz, an eight-week resident of the shelter said. “I wanted to build a relationship with Jesus.”

The men staying at Victory Mission are given the first 30 days of their stay to remain clean and prove they’re committed to making a change.

“It’s very intense,” Bobby Mitchell, Chaplain Apprentice at the mission, said.

Mitchell knows exactly what these men are going through. He went through it all himself.

“We also have a restoration program,” Mitchell said. “Its a year to a year and half sober living program that offers its like a discipleship program with Christ.”

The process can especially be challenging during the holiday season.

“Man, it is really surreal and tough to be homeless especially during the holidays,” Jeremiah Woodley, a graduate of the restoration program, told Ozarks First.

“You know that’s a time where you want to be with family and be around loved ones. But to be here at the Victory Mission programs and be in a shelter. There is a lot of love here.”