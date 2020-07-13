Homeless man charged in Laclede County murder case

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.– A homeless man has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and felony stealing in the death of Mark Pitts.

Dustin Lee Combs, 28, was arrested on July 12, 2020. Authorities say Combs was found driving Pitts’ 1999 Chevy Silverado. Combs tried to run from deputies but was caught and taken into custody in Washington County.

Combs had a warrant for his arrest in an unrelated matter and was armed with a handgun.

Deputies checked and found the vehicle was stolen and connected to the Laclede County homicide of Mark Pitts, who was shot at his home in rural Laclede County on July 2, 2020. Investigators say Pitts’ truck, cellphone, and wallet were missing from the crime scene.

Authorities say Pitts’ drivers license was found in the truck when Combs was arrested.

Police conducted several interviews, all of which led them to a suspect going by the street name “Shadow.”

Further investigation led them to believe Shadow had ties to a jail in Virginia. The Winchester Virginia Police Department confirmed that Combs went by that same street name and matched the description given.

According to Sheriff David Millsap, Combs was supposed to meet up with Pitts in a parking lot the night Pitts was murdered.