Hollister Schools and CoxHealth provide health screenings for teachers

HOLLISTER, MO- The Hollister School District has partnered with CoxHealth for the last three years to perform health risk assessments for their teachers and staff members. Sandy Leech, the Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning at Hollister Schools, said this program may be more important than ever before.

“We know that covid has changed some things and made all of our lives just more complicated and difficult,” said Leech. Teachers are stressed. We wanted to provide a program specifically targeted toward helping themselves.”

The faculty receives these free health screenings through the school district’s wellness program. Besides conducting physicals today, the program also focuses on an individual’s emotional and psychological health.

“They work so hard in the classroom that we want them to remember to take care of yourself first,” Leech explained. “You can’t pour from an empty cup.”

Inside Hollister Schools Early Childhood Center, teachers and staff members had their vitals and blood pressure checked by medical professionals from CoxHealth. They also measured cholesterol levels to inform anyone if they were high risk to many health problems, including heart attacks and strokes.