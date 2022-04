HOLLISTER, Mo. — The Hollister Police Department is searching for a missing Hollister High School student.

Emily Menter, 15, was last seen at the high school at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 7. She is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, and wearing a light blue hoodie with black jeans. She weighs 125 pounds and is approximately 5’6″.

If you have any information on where Menter can be located you are asked to contact your local police department.