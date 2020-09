HOLLISTER, Mo.- The Hollister Police Department has identified a man killed by a tractor-trailer on Highway 65 Tuesday.

According to a press release, the man has bee identified as 50-year-old Joey Ray Horn.

Authorities say the semi traveled north on HWY 65 in the passing lane when Mr. Horn entered that lane from the median. HPD says there will be no charges filed against the driver of the semi.

The accident happened Tuesday morning around 5:50 a.m.