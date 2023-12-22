SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drivers likely saw more traffic today as holiday weekend traffic ramped up.

“There’s been a lot,” said local driver Corbin Livingston. “Been stuck in traffic for quite a long time yesterday and today.”

Many people were out driving today trying to get to stores in and around Springfield. OzarksFirst talked with several people who said it took them longer than normal to get to their destinations.

“I was trying to come home and its normally about a five-minute drive but it took me about a half hour,” Livingston said.

AAA says this is one of the busiest travel seasons since they started tracking travel patterns.

“Overall, we’re expecting more than 115 million Americans to travel with more than 2 million of those folks right here in Missouri,” said Nick Chabarria, a Public Affairs Specialist for AAA.

AAA anticipates Dec. 23 to be the most congested day to travel.

“No matter what day you’re leaving, if you can leave first thing in the morning, that’s going to be your best bet at avoiding some of the heaviest holiday congestion,” TK said.

Weather has also played a role in today’s traffic heading into the holiday weekend.

“With it misting like this, I couldn’t hardly see out the side of my car,” said TK.

If you’re planning on hitting the road for Christmas, AAA recommends checking your tires and wipers to make sure your car is road-ready.