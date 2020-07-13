‘Hogs For Dogs’ fundraiser raised money for C.A.R.E. during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Funding for nonprofits has been difficult amid the COVID pandemic.

The “Hogs For Dogs” fundraiser was the group’s first fundraiser amid the COVID-19 pandemic and it raised funds for Castaway Animal Rescue Effort, or C.A.R.E.

C.A.R.E. Communications Manager Rob Hardy says he was excited to see the turnout for the event.

“It has been really difficult, especially recently, and having a fundraiser like this where we get this type of support is very helpful,” Hardy said. “Funding is a little bit tricky right now with non-profits and funding and we’ve just been really blessed to have such a great turnout today.”

The event started off with a silent auction before bikers set out on a scenic ride around the Ozarks.