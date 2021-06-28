HIV activist passes away and leaves behind a lasting legacy

Rev Steve Heather KOLR

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Terri Parrish was a long-time HIV/AIDS activist known both locally and nationally.

She was unique because she is one of the few people, especially back then, who openly talked about having HIV/AIDS. She has worked with the AIDS Project of the Ozarks for over 25 years.

In that time, she advocated for those living with HIV on a local, state, and national level. Locally, she has educated junior and high school students on AIDS awareness and prevention. She passed last week of liver and kidney failure.

