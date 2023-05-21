SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nowadays, it’s not common for people to stay in the same house for decades, but one Springfield family called 1600 East Catalpa Street their home for over 60 years.

The house is up for sale for only the fourth time since it was built in 1931. Located in the Country Club District subdivision, it occupies a spacious corner lot at the intersection of Catalpa Street and Delaware Avenue.

This map depicts what Springfield looked like around the time 1600 East Catalpa was built Courtesy of Richard Crabtree, local realtor and historian

In the 1930s, the city limits stopped at Sunshine to the south and Glenstone to the east. As the name suggests, the Country Club District was just north of Springfield’s first country club.

Built in 1931, 1600 East Catalpa was constructed by T. J. Tolliver. Local realtor and historian Richard Crabtree says in a Facebook post that Tolliver was the “…go-to guy for really exceptional brick homes in Springfield.”

The English Tudor stylings on the exterior of the home set it apart from others in the Queen City. It has four levels, one of them being a full basement. At just under 4,000 square feet total, the house includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The home also has two living areas and a formal dining room, as well as plenty of outdoor living space under the covered patio and sunroom.

An ad for 1600 East Catalpa in a Springfield newspaper in 1931

Courtesy of Rick Albaugh

Glenn E. Stoner, a local contractor, was the first owner of the house in 1931. Brand new, it was listed for $10,000. He and his wife Mary would later sell the property to a general surgeon by the name of Dr. Charles E. Lockhart.

Notice of 1600 East Catalpa’s sale to Dr. Charles Lockhart

Courtesy of the Springfield Leader and Press via newspapers.com

Charles Lockhart and his wife, Patricia, bought 1600 East Catalpa in 1950. The Lockharts would own the home for the next 60 years. Their four children – Charles, Dan, Curtis and Patrice – all grew up in the house.

Charles became a prominent voice in Springfield’s medical community. In October 1962, he was chosen to be a delegate at the American Cancer Society’s annual meeting in New York. The following year, he would be elected president of the Missouri division of the organization. In 1969, he was elected president of the Greene County Medical Society.

In addition to his career as a surgeon and oncologist, Charles was also involved with his church choir, singing as a tenor.

Indeed, there’s little doubt the Lockhart home was a musical one. In addition to Charles’s involvement in the church choir, Patricia was an accomplished violinist. Their daughter, Patrice, played the harp.

Patricia accompanied the church choir regularly on violin and played for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, leading one of the symphony’s two string quartets and serving as an assistant concertmaster for 61 years.

Patricia would later serve on the symphony board and be elected president of the Symphony Guild.

Charles and Patricia would not only be supporters of the symphony, but also be early supporters of the regional opera, with Patricia serving as concertmaster for the first three productions.

Patricia would be instrumental in the creation and success of the Springfield Youth Symphony. Her work in the Springfield art scene would earn her an Ozzie Award in 1989, an honor given by the Springfield Regional Arts Council for outstanding contributions to arts in the Ozarks.

Patricia Lockhart was one of two winners of the Ozzie Award in 1989.

Courtesy of the Springfield News-Leader via newspapers.com

In addition to working with the youth symphony, Patricia maintained a private violin studio, run out of the Lockhart home. She taught as many as 40 students every week for decades.

Draped in red velvet, current owner Rick Albaugh says the space Patricia used to teach still shows the imprints of violins that hung against the fabric.

Albaugh says his husband fell in love with the property years during his undergraduate years at Missouri State University and long before they had an opportunity to buy it.

Later, when the couple was house-hunting, friends mentioned the Lockhart house, and Albaugh said they didn’t realize until they toured the home that it was the same one his husband loved so much.

In 2017, Albaugh and his husband moved in. It was their idea to add the wall running the length of the house in the back, creating a courtyard area that made the area “…very comfortable and safe,” Albaugh said.

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

Courtesy of Images of Home by Lacey Baker

The need for a house with fewer stairs prompted Albaugh’s decision to put the property up for sale, but he says he’s grateful to have called it home for the past six years.

“It’s kind of like an honor to get to live there,” Albaugh said.