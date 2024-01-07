SPRINGFIELD Mo. — Springfield’s first deadly car crash of 2024 happened Friday night on I-44 near the Glenstone Avenue exit.

45-year-old Jennifer Bryant was killed when a semi hit two vehicles.

Bryant taught at Hillcrest High School for twenty years.

Hillcrest Principal Rob Kroll said she was a key part of the Hillcrest community.

“When students leave Hillcrest High School,” Principal Kroll said. “They remember Mrs. Bryant.”

Bryant was a science teacher, teaching classes like physics and AP biology.

“She was just an amazing person. She was an amazing teacher,” Kroll said. “And she just, exemplified everything that it means to be a Hillcrest Hornet and just what she meant to our community.”

Kroll said she had a knack for making hard classes easy to understand and she did more than educate students.

“She does things that people don’t see, sits in classrooms on her planning time and after school and before school, working with kids to make sure that they’re able to fill out college scholarships and do things.” Kroll said. “And we had a student last year that got a full ride to Dartmouth, and she was a major advocate for her to be able to pursue her dreams there.”

Bryant loved to have fun with her students.

“Just before our holiday break, Jen was center stage dancing on the gym floor at the assembly with all of the kids,” Kroll said. “I mean, she was just she was that person. She was that teacher.”

Kroll says Bryant will be missed in the halls of Hillcrest especially her smile her laugh and her hugs.

“She was a hugger and she gave a lot of hugs to a lot of kids that needed it and a lot of adults that needed it, too,” Kroll said. “And so it’s just those little things that are going to just forever be missed about Jen Bryant.”

The school will be providing resources for students and staff on Monday.

“Our concern and our priority is going to be making sure that the mental health and the well-being of our students are taken care of,” said Kroll. “And our teachers, too, are taking care of as we transition through this process.”