Highway Patrol reminds Missourians to practice safe traffic, boating laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds residents and travelers to be smart over the 4th of July weekend and to make sure they are following Missouri traffic and boating laws.

The Highway Patrol will participate in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort) and Operation Dry Water over the holiday weekend. Operation Dry Water specifically targets impaired vessel operators. All available troopers will be patrolling Missouri roadways and waterways to enforce traffic and boating laws and offering assistance as needed.

During the 2019 4th of July counting period, according to a press release from the Highway Patrol:

15 people were killed

457 injured

1,109 traffic crashes

162 arrests for driving while intoxicated

Nine boating crashes, four injuries, no fatalities

Three drownings

13 Boating while intoxicated arrests

The counting period for the 2020 4th of July weekend started Thursday at 6 p.m. and will end Sunday.

“watercraft operators must consider the effect their actions have on others: Share the waterway and use common sense, good judgment, and courtesy to ensure the safety of all,” the release states.