Highway Patrol investigating double fatal boat collision on Table Rock Lake

GOLDEN, Mo.- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal boat collision on Table Rock Lake that happened Friday morning.

According to Sgt. John Luekenhoff, the collision happened on the lake near Golden and the Emerald Beach boat ramp. Sgt. Luekenhoff says two boats were headed towards each other around 7:40 a.m. and hit nearly head-on.

As the collision happened, one boat went over the other. There were two people in the boat on the bottom, a 55-year-old man and his 14-year-old son, both from Arkansas. The father and son were both pronounced dead.

The person from the other boat is from the Shell Knob area.

