Highway Patrol identifies driver who died in recent fiery car crash near Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo.– Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D says 37-year-old Yuri Formuzan died on June 11, 2020, when his 2011 Dodge 1500 pickup crossed over the center line on Route N north of Republic and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer truck.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash, according to the Highway Patrol crash report. However, there is no injury information listed for the driver of the second vehicle.

The crash report says it is unknown if Formuzan was wearing a seat belt. Video from the scene shows extensive fire damage to Formuzan’s vehicle.