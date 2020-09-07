Highway Patrol asking drivers to stay safe on Labor Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As summer winds down, people across the Ozarks are still hitting the road for one last trip.

KOLR10’s Frances Lin found out how authorities are keeping you safe on the roads this Labor Day weekend.

Trooper Sam Carpenter with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says even though this is a short holiday weekend, traffic accidents, injuries and fatalities can still increase.

“Labor Day holiday from last year specifically, the highway patrol investigated 1,012 crashes, just over this weekend,” said Carpenter, “and that included 431 injuries and 9 fatalities.”

Carpenter says it’s more problematic this year because statewide traffic fatality numbers aren’t looking good so far.

“As of yesterday, we’ve had 641 fatalities with 68% of those being unrestrained,” Carpenter said. “That’s a 10% increase from this time last year.”

He says his best advice to travelers this holiday season is to plan for more travel time and obey traffic laws.

“We’ll definitely have extra patrols out today and also Monday, which is our peak travel days,” Carpenter said. “So, we’ll have quite a few more troopers on the road trying to keep everybody safe and make sure everybody’s obeying traffic laws.”

Another tip is to plan for a safe trip home if you’re planning to drink.

Using rideshare apps, Uber, Lyft or designated drivers could mean the difference between life and death.

“Over the Labor Day weekend last year, highway patrol made 115 DWI arrests, so that’s another number we’d like to see at zero because two of our fatalities were caused by impaired drivers,” Carpenter said.

And the Missouri Department of Transportation will also be helping with traffic flow this holiday weekend by suspending all construction projects that will impact traffic.

It was suspended on Friday and will resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Weather is expected to be favorable for driving, but MODOT is still urging drivers to be safe and keep those fatality and injury numbers down.

“We want those numbers to be zero. Obviously, but we need everybody’s help in achieving that,” said Carpenter.

For more information about your specific travel route this weekend, you can look at MoDOT’s interactive traveler information map here: www.Traveler.Modot.Org/map or call 1-888-ask-MoDOT (275-6636).

For more information on the buckle up phone down challenge, visit www.Modot.Org/buckleupphonedown/