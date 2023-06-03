UPDATE 2:00 p.m. — McClure has confirmed four were killed in a car versus motorcycle crash.

Four motorcyclists were seriously injured, McClure said, and one motorcyclist was moderately injured.

AURORA, Mo. — Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 39 near Highway P due to a fatality crash.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure, multiple fatalities were reported from the crash, but he could not yet confirm how many were killed. Others involved in the accident sustained injuries ranging from serious to moderate.

McClure said initial reports say the accident involved multiple motorcycles and another vehicle.

A crash team is headed to the scene at this time, McClure said, but Highway 39 between Lawrence 2175 and Lawrence 2185 will likely be closed for the next several hours.

OzarksFirst will update this story with more information as it becomes available.