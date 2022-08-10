SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor.

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Springfield using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Gilardi’s Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (218 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 820A E Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2424

#29. Rama Thai Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1129 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2616

#28. Houlihan’s Restaurant and Bar- South

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2110 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65804-4612

#27. Avanzare

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1908 S Glenstone Ave Plaza Shopping Center, Springfield, MO 65804-2305

#26. Jimmy’s Egg

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 3315 E Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65804-4048

#25. Hemingways Blue Water Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (532 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1935 S Campbell Ave Bass Pro Shop, Springfield, MO 65807-2650

#24. Big Easy Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3641 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65809-2821

#23. Arris Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1332 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65804-7210

#22. Black Sheep Burgers and Shakes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2146 W Chesterfield Blvd, Springfield, MO 65807-8650

#21. Jose Locos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 853 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65802-2119

#20. Civil Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 107 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO 65806-1314

#19. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2858 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65803-4744

#18. Flame Steakhouse and Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 314 W Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2118

#17. Van Gogh’s Eeterie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dutch, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 334 E Commercial St, Springfield, MO 65803

#16. Taj Mahal

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1250 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65804-7209

#15. Springfield Brewing Co

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (752 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 305 S Market Ave, Springfield, MO 65806-2023

#14. Gailey’s Breakfast Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (279 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 220 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2126

#13. Bambinos Cafe on Delmar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (301 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1141 E Delmar St, Springfield, MO 65807

#12. Pizza House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 312 Commercial St, Springfield, MO 65803-2950

#11. Great American Taco Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (479 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2915 E Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65804-4015

#10. Houlihan’s Restaurant and Bar- at DoubleTree

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (598 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2431 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65803-4735

#9. Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (810 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1950 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65804

#8. Jimm’s Steakhouse & Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (977 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1935 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-2304

#7. FD’s Grillhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (651 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 245 E Monastery, Springfield, MO 65810-1716

#6. Black Sheep Burgers &Shakes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (457 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 209 W Walnut St Downtown, 1 Block West of Landers Theater, Springfield, MO 65806-2115

#5. Cafe Cusco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (401 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Commercial & Robberson 234 E Commercial, Springfield, MO 65803

#4. Fire & Ice Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (415 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: inside the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center 2546 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, MO 65803

#3. Pappo’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 221 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2125

#2. PaPPo’s Pizzeria & Pub Springfield Battlefield

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 900 E Battlefield St Suite 176, Springfield, MO 65807-4811

#1. Metropolitan Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (842 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65804-4015

