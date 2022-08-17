Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor.

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Springfield?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#26. Chipotle Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 3356 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807
#25. Mexican Villa

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (162 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2755 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-3505
#24. Mexican Villa El Taco

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Price: $
– Address: 316 W Kearney St, Springfield, MO 65803-2520
#23. Catrina’s Mexican Kitchen & Cantina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2925 E Battlefield St Suite 105, Springfield, MO 65804-4015
#22. El Charro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1779 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-1507
#21. El Maguey Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 631 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65802-2115
#20. Mexican Villa

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (157 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1408 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-1118
#19. Purple Burrito

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 5360 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65810-2994
#18. La Hacienda

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1370 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-0302
#17. Primas Mexican Kitchen

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3662 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-4414
#16. Jose Locos Steak & Grill on Battlefield

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 300 E Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65807-4953
#15. Tinga Tacos

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 308 W McDaniel St, Springfield, MO 65806-2052
#14. El Purple Burrito

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 1700 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-2095
#13. Cielito Lindo Mexicano Restaurante

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3530 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-5104
#12. El Puente Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1111 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65807-6023
#11. Purple Burrito

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 3459 W Kearney St Ste 600, Springfield, MO 65803-2002
#10. Maria’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 406 South Ave, Springfield, MO 65806-2114
#9. Amigos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 2118 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-2853
#8. Los Cabos Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4109 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-5356
#7. El Sombrero

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1529 W Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65807-4105
#6. Tortilleria Perches

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 1601 W Sunshine St Ste M, Springfield, MO 65807-2208
#5. The Wheelhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1666 E Saint Louis St, Springfield, MO 65802-3130
#4. Cesar’s Old Mexico

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2627 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65804-2044
#3. La Paloma Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3014 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65804-2032
#2. Jose Locos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 853 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65802-2119
#1. Great American Taco Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (481 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2915 E Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65804-4015
