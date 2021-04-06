Hickory County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. — The Hickory County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man.

Gregory Ritter, 69, was last season at 22242 County Road 271A in Wheatland, Missouri at 2:56 p.m. on April 5, 2021. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he had left his residence to go to the store but never made it to the store.

Ritter was driving a white 2019 Toyota Highlander with the license plate number BE6C5N.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or to call the Hickory County Sheriff’s Office at 417-745-6415.

