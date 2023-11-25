SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — When it comes to supporting local small businesses, Springfield has plenty of places where you can find a great holiday gift.

The Downtown Springfield Association is helping support those businesses by giving away prizes to shoppers.

Make a purchase at a participating business and get an “I shopped small” sticker (while supplies last). Then, snap a selfie wearing the sticker and share it on social media with the hashtag #ShopSmallSGF.

Once you’ve posted your photo, stop by Green House Coffee and Affogato Bar to claim a prize between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Downtown Springfield Association will be handing out prizes until they run out.

Here’s a roundup of local stops you may want to make for sales, giveaways and more:

BookMarx (325 E. Walnut St.) is offering 20% off all new and used books. If you spend more than $50, you’ll also receive a free BookMarx tote bag.

5 Pound Apparel (412 South Ave.) is running several specials today, including 15% off online purchases. All shoppers can draw for up to 40% off their entire purchase Spend $100 and receive a $25 gift card Buy any 5 Pound Apparel t-shirt and get a logo tee for $15

J.L. Long Traders (318 W. Walnut St.) has a selection of locally made home goods, like soaps, jewelry and unique wall art (like this clock made from repurposed vinyl records). Shop 15% off the entire story today (excludes furniture and Bauble Stockings)

Farmers Market of the Ozarks (2144 E. Republic Road) is hosting the 417 Craft Crawl from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is in its third year and was launched to replace the former Moon City Craft Show.

Fina’s Market (1635 W. Walnut St) is home to over 80 different vendors, and for every $10 you spend today and Sunday, you get an entry into a drawing to win a custom bundle from select vendors.

Chabom Teas and Spices (209 E. Commercial St.) is running their holiday specials through Sunday, Nov. 26. Free goody bag with purchase over $45 Free coupon book with purchase over $100 20% off teas and spices used to fill any size gift box Free taster bag with the purchase of a tea set



Other local stores offering sales and deals include: