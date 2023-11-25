SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — When it comes to supporting local small businesses, Springfield has plenty of places where you can find a great holiday gift.
The Downtown Springfield Association is helping support those businesses by giving away prizes to shoppers.
Make a purchase at a participating business and get an “I shopped small” sticker (while supplies last). Then, snap a selfie wearing the sticker and share it on social media with the hashtag #ShopSmallSGF.
Once you’ve posted your photo, stop by Green House Coffee and Affogato Bar to claim a prize between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Downtown Springfield Association will be handing out prizes until they run out.
Here’s a roundup of local stops you may want to make for sales, giveaways and more:
- BookMarx (325 E. Walnut St.) is offering 20% off all new and used books. If you spend more than $50, you’ll also receive a free BookMarx tote bag.
- 5 Pound Apparel (412 South Ave.) is running several specials today, including 15% off online purchases.
- All shoppers can draw for up to 40% off their entire purchase
- Spend $100 and receive a $25 gift card
- Buy any 5 Pound Apparel t-shirt and get a logo tee for $15
- J.L. Long Traders (318 W. Walnut St.) has a selection of locally made home goods, like soaps, jewelry and unique wall art (like this clock made from repurposed vinyl records).
- Shop 15% off the entire story today (excludes furniture and Bauble Stockings)
- Farmers Market of the Ozarks (2144 E. Republic Road) is hosting the 417 Craft Crawl from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is in its third year and was launched to replace the former Moon City Craft Show.
- Fina’s Market (1635 W. Walnut St) is home to over 80 different vendors, and for every $10 you spend today and Sunday, you get an entry into a drawing to win a custom bundle from select vendors.
- Chabom Teas and Spices (209 E. Commercial St.) is running their holiday specials through Sunday, Nov. 26.
- Free goody bag with purchase over $45
- Free coupon book with purchase over $100
- 20% off teas and spices used to fill any size gift box
- Free taster bag with the purchase of a tea set
Other local stores offering sales and deals include:
- 417 Cocktails (211 S. Market Ave.)
- Pagination Bookshop (1150 E. Walnut St.)
- Soozeezbeez (320 E. Commercial St.)
- The Plant Room (1349 S. Glenstone Ave., Suite H)
- Culture Flock (607 S. Pickwick Ave., Suite A)
- Polish Pottery Shoppe (2802 E. Battlefield Rd.)
- The Local Bevy (617 S. Pickwick Ave.)
- Anvil Customs (134 Park Central West #110)