SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As storm clean-up begins, there are a few places where homeowners can take their downed trees and debris.

The city of Springfield does not remove storm debris from private property, but accepts brush and yardwaste at three locations:

The Franklin Avenue Recycling Center (731 N. Franklin)

The Lone Pine Recycling Center (3020 S. Lone Pine)

The Yardwaste Recycling Center, or YRC (3790 S. Farm Road 119)

The Franklin Avenue and Lone Pine centers accept of small sticks, cut grass and leaves at a 10 bag limit.

Brush must be bundled, and those bundles must be no more than 18 inches in diameter with branches less than two inches in diameter, cut no longer than four feet in length. Debris above the size and quantity limits will be referred to the YRC.

Bulk brush is only accepted at the YRC. The center will take sticks, limbs and storm debris up to four feet long and 10 inches in diameter or smaller.

A minimum disposal fee of $9.50 will be charged for a car, SUV, pickup or trailer under eight feet long. Full disposal fees and sizing guidelines can be found at the YRC website.

Per state statute, yardwaste is not accepted at the Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill. City ordinance also prohibits placing yardwaste in streets, storm drains, ditches, waterways or other drainage areas.

If debris is in roadways or on public right-of-way, residents can notify the city by calling the Citizen Resource Center at 417-864-1010 or email city@springfieldmo.gov.