Here’s what schools are doing to protect student-athletes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coronavirus has changed a lot for schools already. That’s why Ozarks First spoke with Springfield Public Schools’ athletic department to see what the plan is for the coming fall semester.

SPS says its main concern is keeping student-athletes safe while they participate in school sports.

The athletic department is increasing it’s disinfecting protocol and making sure students follow guidelines from the district, The Missouri State High School Activities Association, and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

The district is increasing it’s attention on anti-coronavirus efforts like hand-washing, mask-wearing, and physical distancing. It will also focus more on cleaning equipment that’s used daily before and after practice. Clothes won’t be allowed to stay in the locker rooms for very long.

The district’s Athletic Director, Joshua Scott, told reporters on Monday, the pandemic has made it hard to prepare for the coming year.

“We were smacked in the face with a global pandemic since last march and we were trying to figure out how to live in it especially though education based athletics,” Scott said Monday.

“Really the hardest part of this is we are trying to figure out many of our sports and activities we have to have physical contact we need it to be mentally ready, we need it to be physically ready for game and so we’re trying to figure out how much of that physical contact can we limit and still be ready to compete whenever our games come around.”