SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri’s State Treasurer paid a visit to the Ozarks today highlighting the importance of clearing out safety deposit boxes.

Treasurer Vivek Malek said some people inherit items in a deposit box and never know it. Under state law, financial institutions must report box assets, which are considered abandoned if not claimed after five years.

“Here in Greene County, there is $35.7 million of unclaimed property,” Malek said. “You may not have rented a safety deposit box, but perhaps you inherited sentimental valuables from a relative. I encourage you to check our database at ShowMeMoney.com.”

In 2022, the Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division received 130 unclaimed safety deposit boxes from southwest Missouri.

Today, some items from forgotten safety deposit boxes were on display, including a Civil War soldier’s personal journal, a marionette doll, tintype photographs, a Purple Heart medal and a Chinese wedding certificate.