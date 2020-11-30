Here’s an easy trick to keep your live Christmas tree fresh as long as possible

CHICOPEE, Mass. — Christmas is less than a month away, and many people are starting to get into the Christmas spirit already.

This year has seen an increase in people turning to live Christmas trees.

One tree seller says there is an easy trick to keep your tree fresh as long as possible.

“Biggest trick with a Christmas tree is hot water,” said Jim Amell with LaFlamme’s Garden Center. “As hot as you can get it out of the tap. Like everything else, it expands with heat so it sucks up more water and these things will stay fresh well into the new year.”

LaFlamme’s Garden Center in Chicopee, Massachusetts has been selling Christmas trees, wreaths, and poinsettias for over 60 years.

Every year they sell just under 1,000 Christmas trees.