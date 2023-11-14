UPDATE 9:38 P.M. — The Springfield Police Department has confirmed that one person has been killed and another sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Springfield.

SPD says the incident involves two vehicles where one car was shot multiple times.

Original story:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There is a heavy Springfield police presence near Park Central Square.

Several emergency vehicles are at the intersection of Campbell and College and additional police vehicles are at Grant and Walnut.

Law enforcement have been responding to an incident that seems to span several blocks. Traffic on College Street has been blocked between Campbell Avenue and Grant Avenue.

OzarksFirst is working to confirm what has happened. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.