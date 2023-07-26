SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With scorching temperatures in the forecast this week many local farms are grappling with the impact on their crops.

Farmers begin preparing weeks in advance, but because they rely on the weather to grow their produce, they’re battling against the elements as the mercury rises.

At Urban Roots Farm, crops aren’t growing properly but they are getting creative to get them enough water to survive.

“We’re switching a little bit more to overhead irrigation and that doesn’t necessarily water the plants, so much as lower the soil temperature, which keeps that from bolting,” said farm manager Kevin Prather.

Produce that isn’t healthy or that doesn’t grow right can’t be sold., which can affect the community in the long run.

“If we don’t have it to harvest, we don’t have it to sell or to donate or, you know, to find some avenue for it… it has affected the sales,” Prather said.