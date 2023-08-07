SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri family is mourning after a 35-year-old man died in a shooting on North Kansas Expressway over the weekend.

Larry McCoo left behind a wife and 10 children. His sister, Ciera Lynom, said he was a family man.

“Down to earth, very loved,” Lynom said. “A big protector. A huge protector.”

McCoo died at the hospital after he and another man were shot in a strip mall parking lot. Police say multiple people were gathered there.

“At this time, a suspect has not been identified,” said Cris Swaters, Public Information Officer for the Springfield Police Department. “Detectives know there were a lot of people there on scene.”

Lynom said McCoo would always pick up the phone if you called.

“Ya’ll gotta remember my brother as the life of the party with a heart of gold,” Lymon said. “He’d take the shirt off his back and give it to somebody, I’ve seen it.”

Now, police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Any time a crime occurs, detectives really could use witness testimony,” Swaters said. “Anyone with security footage or video footage of what may have transpired.”

“We just want justice,” Lymon said. “Ya’ll just gotta say something. Even the color, the color of the shirt the man was wearing, something.”