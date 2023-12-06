SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In the wake of recent shootings, community members and city leaders are getting together to try to steer kids on the right path with the help of an event called “Ripping the Roof Off Violence.”

Happening Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Odyssey Lounge (322 South St., Springfield), families of murder victims will be honored at the free event.

Ripping the Roof Off Violence comes just weeks after 26-year-old Chaviz Nguyen was shot and killed in downtown Springfield. His stepfather, James Fleming, said Nguyen was a great man and father.

“He didn’t live their lifestyle,” said Fleming. “To be gunned down in downtown Springfield, just don’t sit well with us and just knowing the age group of the guys that did it. Yeah, it just don’t sit well with us.”

Other recent crimes have been committed by teenagers, and Fleming said better role models are needed for young kids.

“When you’re that young, we should have way more leaders, way more positive people out here guiding them in a direction that they should be going,” said Fleming.

Springfield parents are also worried about their kids’ safety.

“The street light terminology just doesn’t work for 2023 anymore,” said Robin Kantin, one of the event’s performers. “You just got to be more aware.”

The Heart of Action, the event’s organizers, are hoping to start a conversation about how to end gun violence.

“People listen better when you act like you care versus that you’re mad at everybody,” said organizer Roger Franklin. “Now we’re mad at the situation. Believe me, enough is enough. But we’re coming with a different approach of unify business, church, community.”

Ripping the Roof Off Violence plans to give away 200 toys and will feature live music and food vendors.

“The violence out here is real and we can do everything we can to prevent it and make it a pleasant experience and come together and, you know, eat, drink and have a good time,” said Kantin.