Health report shows link between COVID-19 and child obesity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Data shows that there seems to be a link between COVID-19 and child obesity rates.

The nation’s obesity crisis and the pandemic intersect in many ways. For example, school closures can leave children without a regular source of healthy meals or physical activity.

“Kids of color, African-American, Latino, Native American children are more likely to have obesity than their White and Asian counterparts,” Jamie Bussel a Senior Program Officer at the Rober Wood Johnson Foundation said.

Bussel works with the organization who conducted the state of childhood obesity report.

“Kids from lower-income families are twice as likely to have as children from more affluent families,” Bussel said.

Bussel says the pandemic directly impacts children’s health.

“I think what covid has done is really laid bare the stark health and social inequities in our country and really underscores the urgent need to be building healthy and equitable communities that can really withstand future public health crises like the one that we face today,” Bussel said.

She says COVID presents an opportunity to rethink policies and structures.

While also redesigning programs to prevent disease and better promote health for all.

Local physicians echo the link between COVID and child obesity rates.

Burson says maintaining a healthy sleep schedule has also been an issue for some families.

“With that a lot of times we get more hungry because food is an energy source it makes you feel better,” Burson said.

He says he’s also seen a lot more mood-issues in kids due to that lack of sleep.

Burson recommends making sure your child gets at least one hour of aerobic exercise a day.

And says while electronic devices are necessary for schoolwork, he says to limit the amount of time your child spends playing games and surfing the web.