Health officials confirm two new COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced two new COVID-19 related deaths.

According to a press release, the deaths were a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s. Both were associated with long-term care and had underlying health conditions.

“COVID-19 affects all segments of the population in different ways. Although older adults and people of any age with underlying conditions may have more severe illness, no one is immune from the effects of this virus. We owe it to each other to faithfully practice watching our distance, wearing our masks, washing our hands and staying home when we are sick,” the release states.

These two deaths now bring the total to 57 in Greene County, with 27 being reported in September.