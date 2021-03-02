Health director shares COVID-19 numbers for Greene County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– During a council lunch meeting the acting Health Department Director, Katie Towns, gave an update on COVID-19 cases in Greene County.

According to Towns, the seven-day rolling average as of March 1, 2021, was 39 cases which is lower compared to February’s numbers showing the average cases at 89.

Long-term care cases are low making up only 1.1% of total cases.

Currently, there are 46 patients in Greene County hospitals, eight of those patients are on a ventilator.

Towns said 7.6% of Greene County residents are fully vaccinated. Only 15% have received the first dose.

The county’s goal is to vaccinate 70% of the population.

Towns recommends those who are eligible for the vaccine to register online or call 417-874-1211.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now