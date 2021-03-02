Health director shares COVID-19 numbers for Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– During a council lunch meeting the acting Health Department Director, Katie Towns, gave an update on COVID-19 cases in Greene County.

According to Towns, the seven-day rolling average as of March 1, 2021, was 39 cases which is lower compared to February’s numbers showing the average cases at 89.

Long-term care cases are low making up only 1.1% of total cases.

Currently, there are 46 patients in Greene County hospitals, eight of those patients are on a ventilator.

Towns said 7.6% of Greene County residents are fully vaccinated. Only 15% have received the first dose.

The county’s goal is to vaccinate 70% of the population.

Towns recommends those who are eligible for the vaccine to register online or call 417-874-1211.