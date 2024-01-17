SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department (SGCHD) will be temporarily closing and relocating to Cox Medical Tower.

Facility renovations are forcing SGCHD to close the Bengsch Building starting Feb. 26.

Services will pause for one week while operations are relocated and will resume March 4 on the fourth floor of the Cox Medical Tower (1443 N. Robberson Ave.).

All services offered at the Bengsch Building will continue at the medical tower. Those services include STI testing and treatment, vaccinations, vital records such as birth and death certificates and other lab services, like well water testing.

SGCHD programs with offices outside the Bengsch Building will not be affected by the relocation, including:

WIC

Greater Ozarks Regional Mother’s Milk Depot

Environmental Health Services

Animal Control

For more information related to services that may be impacted by the relocation, call 417-874-1211 or go to SGCHD’s website.