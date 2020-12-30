Health Department teams up with Jordan Valley to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center are teaming up to offer COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers.

Vaccinations will begin on Thursday, December 31 to those who work in healthcare, but are not affiliated with a healthcare system or long-term care facilities.

Those receiving the vaccination have already been contacted and scheduled by the Health Department. According to a press release, this round of vaccines will enhance joint efforts to vaccinate healthcare workers who fall under Phase 1A of the state’s four-phase approach.

“Healthcare workers face a wide range of hazards, especially in the fight against COVID-19. It’s crucial that we vaccinate these workers to ensure that they are protected while they take care of all of us,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nancy Yoon.

SGCHD has prioritized groups with Phase 1A:

1A1:

Patient-facing healthcare workers who utilize aerosols (ie: dentists)

Patient-facing healthcare workers who are unable to remain masked or who treat patients unable to remain masked

Patient-facing healthcare workers who medically treat COVID positive patients (ie: walk-in clinics)

All long-term care facilities to include skilled nursing, assisted living, residential care

Home healthcare staff

Hospice care staff

1A2:

Patient-facing healthcare workers who have physical contact with patients while masked

Patient-facing healthcare workers providing direct care and cannot remain physically distanced whereas both patient and staff are wearing masks and healthcare worker does not meet 1A1 definition

1A3:

Patient-facing healthcare workers who can remain physically distanced and masked while treating patients (ie: behavioral health)

1A4: