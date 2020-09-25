Health Department reports three new COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting three new COVID-19 related deaths.

According to a press release, the deaths were a man in his 50s who was not associated with long-term care, a man in his 70s who was not associated with long-term care, and a man in his 70s who was associated with long-term care. All had underlying health conditions.

“We cannot lose sight of the people behind each of these numbers. These individuals are someone’s mother, father, grandmother, grandfather or friend,” reiterated Director of Health Clay Goddard. “People who had many healthy years ahead of them are dying, and we must continue to do our part to protect each other.”

There have been 40 COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County in September, bringing the overall total to 70 deaths.