Health Department reports first COVID-19 death in Laclede County

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Health Department announced its first COVID-19 death in the county.

The agency was notified the on the morning Thursday, July 9, 2020.

The Health Department states this person was symptomatic and was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. This person was considered healthy. No more personal information will be provided to “protect the identity of the family,” according to the Health Department.

The Laclede County Health Department asks county residents to monitor for symptoms and that any public activity should be considered a potential exposure risk.