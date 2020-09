SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced that three more Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.

According to a press release, those who died were a man in his 80s and two women in their 80s. All were associated with long-term care and had underlying health conditions.

These three deaths make the total COVID-19 death toll in September to be 46, with a 2020 total of 76 Greene County residents.