Health Department announces six Greene County residents have died form COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced six Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.

According to a press release, the community lost:

A man in his 60s

A woman in her 70s

A man in his 70s

A man in his 70s

A man in his 70s

A man in his 90s

Ten people have now died from the virus in October. That brings the county to a total of 87 residents who have died since March. The release says, 54% of those deaths occurred in September. October already accounts for 11% of total community COVID-19 deaths.

“None of us are immune to COVID-19-we are all vulnerable to it, but we know some will suffer much more severe outcomes,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard. “We are all called to protect one another by facing the reality of this disease head-on. We share a collective responsibility that will require patience, diligence and sacrifice from all of us moving forward.”