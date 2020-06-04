Health Department announces potential COVID-19 exposures in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is notifying the public of potential exposure from someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

Saturday, May 30: Price Cutter at 1831 W. Kearney during the 9 a.m. hour (infectious and symptomatic, was wearing a face covering)

Saturday, May 30: New Image Thrift Store at 2713 N. Kansas during the 1 p.m. hour (infectious and symptomatic, was wearing a face covering)

Monday, June 1: Sam’s Club at 745 El Camino Alto during the 9 a.m. hour (infectious but wasn’t showing symptoms, wasn’t wearing a face covering)

Monday, June 1: Walmart Neighborhood Market at 545 El Camino Alto during the 9 a.m. hour (infectious but wasn’t showing symptoms, wasn’t wearing a face covering)

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Anyone who was at this location on this date is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: