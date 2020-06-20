Health Department announces potential COVID-19 exposures in Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced potential community exposures from two COVID-19 positive individuals.

According to the Health Department, before being diagnosed the individuals visited the following locations:

Thursday, June 11: Walmart Supercenter at 2021 E. Independence Street between 12:30-1:30 p.m., went through self-checkout (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Thursday, June 11: Harter House at 1500 E. Republic Road between 2:00 and 2:20 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, June 15: Bair’s Sports Grill at 631 S. Kimbrough Ave. between 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, June 16: Mexican Villa, in the back dining room at 1100 W Sunshine Street between 11:00-11:30 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

The Health Department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. You do not need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

“This is another reminder for all of us to interact with our environment carefully,” the Health Department said. “When we go out in public, we need to practice physical distancing and wear a mask whenever possible. If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: