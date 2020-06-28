Health department announces potential COVID-19 exposures in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced new potential COVID-19 exposures on Sunday, June 28.

According to the health department, prior to being diagnosed, four positive individuals visited the following locations:

Monday, June 22: Pennington’s Supermarket in Ash Grove, visited from 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious, symptomatic, not masked) Monday, June 22: Pappo’s Pizzeria at 221 E. Walnut Street, visited around 6:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Monday, June 23: Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S. Campbell Ave., two cases visited from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious, symptomatic, not masked) Tuesday, June 24: Panera Bread at 4100 S. Campbell Ave., visited from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

The health department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. They said there is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

“These latest cases are yet another reminder for all of us to interact with our environment carefully,” the health department said. “If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home.”