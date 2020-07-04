Health Department announces potential COVID-19 community exposures in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced new possible COVID-19 exposures in Springfield on Saturday, July 4, from two positive individuals.

Before being diagnosed, these individuals visited the following locations:

Saturday, June 27: Visited Walmart at 3315 S. Campbell Ave from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Sunday, June 28: Visited The Barn House Event Center at 5484 W. Sunshine St. to watch baseball from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Tuesday, June 30: Visited Mix Ultralounge at 1221 E. St. Louis St. from 10:30 p.m. to 1: 00 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

One of the cases also worked at Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders at 2856 S. Glenstone Ave. on the following dates:

Tuesday, June 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, masked) Thursday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

According to the health department, anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. They say there is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

“It is our responsibility to take steps to suppress COVID-19 in our community and interact with our environment carefully,” the health department said. “If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home. We all need to practice physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and wear a face-covering whenever possible.”

According to the health department, eight new positive COVID-19 cases were reported today, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 331.

You can find more coronavirus coverage here.