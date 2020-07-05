Health Department announces new potential COVID-19 community exposures in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced new possible COVID-19 community exposures in Springfield on Sunday, July 5.

The potential exposures came from four COVID-19 positive individuals who visited the following locations before being diagnosed:

Monday, June 29: Visited Sam’s Club at 745 W. El Camino Alto from 11-11:30 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Monday, June 29: Visited Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1320 S. Glenstone Ave., does not remember time (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Monday, June 29: Sam’s Club at 3660 E. Sunshine Street during the noon hour (Infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

(Infectious but not symptomatic, masked) Monday, June 29: Menard’s at 500 N. Eastgate during the 1 p.m. hour Infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Infectious but not symptomatic, masked) Tuesday, June 30: Visited Kingdom Coffee at 211 S. Market Ave Unit 100 in the afternoon (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Tuesday, June 30: Visited Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1320 S. Glenstone Ave., does not remember time (Infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(Infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Wednesday, July 1: Visited Kingdom Coffee at 211 S. Market Ave Unit 100 in the afternoon (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Wednesday, July 1: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3520 W. Sunshine St. from 6:30-7:00 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Friday, July 3: Visited CreAsian 501 W. Chestnut Expressway Building A, from Noon to 1 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Friday, July 3: Visited without a mask: Maurices, Dillard’s (south store), The Art Factory; Visited with a mask: Alter’d State and Old Navy at the Battlefield Mall at 2825 S. Glenstone Ave. from 1:15- 3 p.m. (Infectious and symptomatic)

The health department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. They say there is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

“It is our responsibility to take steps to suppress COVID-19 in our community and interact with our environment carefully,” the health department said. “If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home. We all need to practice physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and wear a face-covering whenever possible.”

According to the health department, six new positive COVID-19 cases were reported by the Health Department on Sunday, July 5, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 337 in Greene County.