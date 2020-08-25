Health Department announces new COVID-19 death in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced another COVID-19 death related to a long-term care facility.

According to a press release, the man was in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

“Long-term care facilities are required to notify the families of all residents when there is a positive case in the facility and when a death occurs,” the release states.

So far, there have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in August, with an overall total of 25 Greene County residents who have died from the disease.